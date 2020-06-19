Wash. Justices Say Schools On Hook For Worker Sex Assault

Law360 (June 19, 2020, 10:24 PM EDT) -- The Washington Supreme Court has ruled that sexual assault qualifies as a form of discrimination under a state anti-discrimination law, and school districts can therefore be held strictly liable for sexual assaults perpetrated by employees, in a suit accusing a bus driver of molesting schoolchildren. The justices unanimously ruled on Thursday in favor of answering two certified questions in the affirmative: May a school district be held strictly liable for discrimination by employees under the Washington Law Against Discrimination? And if so, can sexual abuse be considered a form of discrimination? The questions were posed to the state high court by...

