Trump To Reboot DACA Recission Process

Law360 (June 19, 2020, 9:31 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump said Friday that he is renewing his efforts to rescind the Delayed Action for Childhood Arrivals program, a day after the U.S. Supreme Court refused to let the administration terminate it. In a series of tweets, Trump and Ken Cuccinelli, acting deputy secretary of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, declared their intent to move forward with canceling the Obama-era program, which has allowed an estimated 700,000 unauthorized immigrants who arrived in the U.S. as children to continue living and working in the country. "The Supreme Court asked us to resubmit on DACA, nothing was lost or won...

