Texas Landfill Owner Says State Action Bars Citizen Suit

Law360 (June 22, 2020, 4:36 PM EDT) -- A Dallas resident can't pursue claims a landfill is unlawfully dumping hazardous waste because the city and state of Texas are already litigating the same issue, the landfill owner argued Friday in a bid to end the woman's lawsuit. The owners of a South Dallas landfill, dubbed "Shingle Mountain" for its alleged 100-foot-tall pile of unprocessed asphalt shingles and roofing material, asked a Texas federal court to dismiss claims brought by neighboring resident Marsha Jackson in April. Jackson filed a notice of intent to sue landfill site owner CCR Equity Holdings One LLC and managing member Cabe Chadick under the Resource...

