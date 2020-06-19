Study Says Calif. Didn't Learn From Tobacco In Regulating Pot

Law360 (June 19, 2020, 9:42 PM EDT) -- When California cities and counties implemented policies legalizing marijuana for recreational use, they largely failed to absorb the public health lessons developed during the long fight to keep tobacco out of young people's hands, according to a report released Friday. The report, which was published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, found that the laws in place across California to protect public health were doing little in the face of the emergent legal recreational cannabis industry's tactics to win new customers. "Three marijuana industry behaviors — extensive increases in potency (percentage of THC in products), manufacturing of products to...

