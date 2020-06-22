Perkins Coie Settles Secretary's Age Bias Suit

Law360 (June 22, 2020, 12:31 PM EDT) -- Perkins Coie LLP has settled a lawsuit brought by a former secretary who claims she was forced to resign because of her age. The firm and Barbara E. Canada reached an agreement in a Friday settlement conference, according to court documents, resolving her allegations that after 15 years at the firm she was assigned to a partner who pushed her out and hired a new secretary 20 years her junior. The details of the settlement were not available Monday. Canada and counsel for Perkins Coie did not respond immediately to a request for comment. According to the complaint, which was first...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS