Chubb Needn't Cover Ex-Blue Shield Exec In Firing Fight

Law360 (June 22, 2020, 5:21 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit upheld a lower court's ruling that Chubb National Insurance Co. does not need to cover an ex-Blue Shield of California executive's litigation costs after the company fired him over an "inappropriate" photo his girlfriend posted, agreeing that "reputational damage" does not fall into his policy's defamation coverage. A three-judge panel ruled Thursday that the California district court did not err in holding that Chubb and Federal Insurance Co. have no duty to pay for defense costs of Blue Shield's former chief technology officer, who held a homeowners policy with Chubb. Under the policy, Chubb should defend and indemnify...

