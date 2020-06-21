Shock, Disappointment In SDNY Circles Over Berman Ouster

Law360 (June 21, 2020, 9:12 PM EDT) -- The ouster of U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Geoffrey Berman over the weekend sent shockwaves through the legal community, especially among many former New York federal prosecutors who viewed the incident as harmful to an institution lauded for its integrity. Berman on Saturday announced he was stepping down, following a bizarre standoff that began late Friday night when U.S. Attorney General William Barr announced that Berman was resigning and that President Donald Trump would nominate U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Jay Clayton to replace him. Barr said at the time that the U.S. Attorney for the...

