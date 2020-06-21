The Law Behind The Strange Departure Of US Atty Berman

Law360 (June 21, 2020, 4:57 PM EDT) -- Friday night's news out of the U.S. Department of Justice was, in a word, confusing. On the evening of June 19, Attorney General William P. Barr announced that the United States attorney for the Southern District of New York, Geoffrey S. Berman, had resigned and would be temporarily replaced by Craig Carpenito, currently United States attorney for the District of New Jersey, as acting United States attorney for the Southern District of New York, and that Berman would be succeeded by Jay Clayton, currently chairman of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, upon confirmation.[1] About two hours later, Berman issued a...

