Libra, Fedcoin Could Competitively Threaten Payment System

Law360 (June 22, 2020, 3:49 PM EDT) -- Recently Libra Association, the group behind the digital currency sponsored by Facebook Inc. and other companies, appointed Steve Levey as its chief executive officer. Steve Levey, former legal chief of HSBC Holdings PLC's bank, comes with a tenure at the U.S. Department of the Treasury.[1] His regulatory background ties well with Facebook's CEO Mark Zuckerberg's stating that Facebook would not move forward with Libra unless it gets approval from U.S. regulators.[2] This appointment speaks to the regulatory challenges that this digital coin might face. Relatedly, there has been widespread commentary about the Federal Reserve System studying the development of a fully...

