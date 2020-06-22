Lansing, Mich., Starr Indemnity Settle Sewage Coverage Suit

Law360 (June 22, 2020, 6:36 PM EDT) -- The city of Lansing, Michigan, and Starr Indemnity and Starr Indemnity & Liability Co. have settled a dispute over covering the defense of a more than $1 million class action against the city concerning damage to homeowners' property from overflowing sewage. In a stipulation and order signed by Michigan federal Judge Paul L. Mahoney on Friday, the city and its insurer agreed to end the suit with prejudice. The stipulation did not disclose details about the deal. According to court documents, the case had been administratively closed in February 2017, pending the resolution of the underlying homeowners' suit. That suit has...

