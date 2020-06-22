True Religion Gets Go-Ahead To Pay Brass Ch. 11 Bonuses

Law360 (June 22, 2020, 5:31 PM EDT) -- Bankrupt denim retailer True Religion Apparel received permission Monday from a Delaware bankruptcy judge to pay out $721,000 in Chapter 11 bonuses to its key employees as it pursues a debt-for-equity swap plan. During a hearing conducted via phone and videoconferencing, debtor attorney Justin Alberto of Cole Schotz PC said the bonuses were critical to keeping essential employees with the company in order to promptly execute its proposed Chapter 11 plan. "Our ability to effectuate a successful reorganization and emergence from bankruptcy is dependent on the work our key employees are doing," Alberto said. The Chapter 11 case is moving along...

