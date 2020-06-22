University Gets PTAB To Nix 6 Ericsson IPRs As Time-Barred

Law360 (June 22, 2020, 4:05 PM EDT) -- The University of Minnesota scored a victory in its patent war with Ericsson Inc. at the Patent Trial and Appeal Board, with the board declining to institute inter partes review of six petitions challenging five patents as being untimely. In a series of six partially redacted decisions issued May 21 and unsealed Friday, the board said the evidence shows Ericsson filed the petitions in 2017, more than a year after the university sued "privies" of Ericsson: AT&T Mobility LLC, Sprint Solutions Inc., T-Mobile USA and Cellco Partnership. The university's suits in 2014 alleged that the companies used technology developed by University of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS