High Court Preserves SEC Disgorgement

Law360 (June 22, 2020, 10:15 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court said Monday that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission could continue collecting disgorgement, holding that an award that does not exceed a wrongdoer's illicit profits, and goes to victims, can be considered "equitable relief."

The U.S. Supreme Court found in an 8-1 decision that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission could continue collecting disgorgement. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

The holding comes after the justices signaled in March that they may try to rein in the top U.S. securities regulator's powers to ensure that disgorgement is being properly calculated and used to reimburse victims of securities fraud, but...

Related Sections

Case Information

Law Firms

Government Agencies

