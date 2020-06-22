High Court Preserves SEC Disgorgement, With Limits

Law360 (June 22, 2020, 10:15 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court said Monday that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission could continue collecting disgorgement, holding that an award that does not exceed a wrongdoer's illicit profits and goes to victims can be considered "equitable relief." The U.S. Supreme Court found in an 8-1 decision that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission could continue collecting disgorgement. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) The ruling comes after the justices signaled in March that they might try to rein in the securities regulator's powers in a bid to ensure that disgorgement is being properly calculated and used to reimburse victims of securities fraud,...

