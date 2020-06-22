Justices Won't Hear Atty's Challenge To 'Demeaning' Goat IP

Law360 (June 22, 2020, 4:47 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday refused to take up a New York attorney's appeal of a Federal Circuit decision that his personal concern over a restaurant's trademark being "demeaning" to goats did not give him standing to challenge the business's trade dress. The justices denied a petition for a writ of certiorari filed by Queens-based attorney Todd C. Bank, in which he argued that the Federal Circuit incorrectly found that he lacked standing in his bid to cancel the trade dress of Al Johnson's Swedish Restaurant & Butik, which is known for a herd of goats that grazes on the...

