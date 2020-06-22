CBD Entrepreneur Sued By His Dad Over Missing Millions

Law360 (June 22, 2020, 8:07 PM EDT) -- The chief executive of a CBD company has been sued by his father's company over claims that, after a falling-out, he stole a gummy manufacturing machine, destroyed about $2 million in gummy products and misappropriated a $1 million check dated April 20 of this year, or 4/20. Practice Interactive Inc. said in Friday's complaint that Gregory Candelario is using the misappropriated funds for his own enrichment and as capital for his Arizona-based company Tissue Culture Research and Development LLC. Practice Interactive also said he also made "extravagant, unauthorized charges" on the company's credit card, including at restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and high-end retail...

