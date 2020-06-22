Ohio Tomato Grower Loses Bid For 70 Seasonal Visas

Law360 (June 22, 2020, 4:26 PM EDT) -- The Board of Alien Labor Certification Appeals on Friday rejected a request by Ohio-based Nature Fresh Farms USA Inc. to hire 70 migrant workers under the H-2A temporary work program, finding that the vegetable grower had not shown that the labor it needs to harvest and pack tomatoes is seasonal. In a 12-page opinion, Administrative Law Judge Sean M. Ramaley in the U.S. Department of Labor wrote that the Canadian-owned company's own payroll records indicate that it has been using migrant workers under the H-2A program to serve the "vast majority of its workforce" throughout the year, noting that that workforce...

