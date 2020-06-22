Shell Pollution Case Tees Up UK Parent Co. Liability Question

Law360, London (June 22, 2020, 5:22 PM BST) -- The Supreme Court on Tuesday will weigh whether thousands of Nigerian citizens can sue oil giant Shell for overseas environmental damage, in a case that could shape the liability multinationals face for their subsidiaries' operations. The one-day hearing before the U.K. Supreme Court could help establish where and when British-domiciled businesses are liable for their subsidiaries, as the justices consider Shell's alleged safety and environmental failings from pipeline leaks. The case, Okpabi and others v. Royal Dutch Shell PLC and others, involves some 42,500 Nigerian residents attempting to persuade the justices that the U.K.'s legal system has jurisdiction for their common...

