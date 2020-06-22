WDTX Judge Explains Why Apple Can't Ship IP Case To Calif.

Law360 (June 22, 2020, 6:19 PM EDT) -- Western District of Texas Judge Alan D. Albright on Monday stood by his decision to reject Apple's bid to ship a patent case against it to California, saying that he will not simply "follow the crowd" just because other judges have transferred related cases from Texas to California. In a 34-page order, Judge Albright delved into the reasoning behind his refusal in May to transfer Uniloc's lawsuit against Apple from Texas to California, following the smartphone giant's request last week that the Federal Circuit order him to transfer the case. The judge denied Apple's transfer motion at a hearing last month, but...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS