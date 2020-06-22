LGBTQ Groups Say Justices' Ruling Sinks 'Callous' HHS Rule

Law360 (June 22, 2020, 9:41 PM EDT) -- A coalition of LGBTQ groups sued the Trump administration Monday over a rule that legalized health care discrimination against gay and transgender people under the Affordable Care Act, claiming the U.S. Supreme Court's recent decision that federal law forbids workplace discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity invalidates the regulation. Because the Supreme Court ruled on June 15 that "sex discrimination" encompasses acts of bigotry against gay and transgender people, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services can't declare LGBTQ people exempt from the protections against sex discrimination laid out in ACA Section 1557, the D.C. federal court lawsuit...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS