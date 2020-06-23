Fisher Phillips Adds Workplace Privacy Partner In Denver

Law360 (June 23, 2020, 6:03 PM EDT) -- Fisher Phillips bolstered its presence in the western U.S. with the addition of a privacy law expert who said he was drawn to the labor and employment firm in part by the racial diversity of its partners. Edward Hopkins Jr., who joins the firm's data security and workplace privacy group, will advise companies on data privacy practices and, if necessary, represent them in business-to-business and consumer class actions, he told Law360 on Tuesday. He'll draw on experience he developed running his own small firm, HopkinsWay PLLC, where he represented plaintiffs in privacy and cybersecurity cases, he added. He'll primarily be based...

