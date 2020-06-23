Sharper Image Owner Escapes VR Case Due To Jurisdiction

Law360 (June 23, 2020, 2:59 PM EDT) -- The company that owns the Sharper Image brand was let off the hook in a lawsuit over virtual reality technology after a California federal judge ruled that because the accuser dropped its patent claims, federal courts could not hear the state law contract claims. In a June 19 order, U.S. Magistrate Judge Alex G. Tse dismissed without prejudice a lawsuit brought by DodoCase VR Inc., which claimed that MerchSource breached a licensing agreement on virtual reality viewing accessories for smartphones sold under the Sharper Image brand. MerchSource told DodoCase months into the deal that it believed the patents were invalid....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS