Trump's Judicial Picks To Sway Immigration Law For Years

Law360 (June 24, 2020, 12:28 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump's 200th confirmation to the federal courts builds on a transformation of the judiciary that could rattle the U.S. immigration system for years to come, especially if Trump wins reelection. Judge Cory T. Wilson, confirmed to the Fifth Circuit on Wednesday, joins the ranks of other Trump appointees who have already shaped immigration law and policy by, for instance, delivering key rulings that have undermined the U.S. asylum system and allowed the president to fund a southern border wall. More on Trump's 200th Judicial Confirmation 5th Circ. Pick Clears Senate In 200th Confirmation For Trump How Trump Forever Changed;...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS