Atty Who Quit DOJ Over Stone's Case Joins Munger Tolles

Law360 (June 22, 2020, 10:58 PM EDT) -- A federal prosecutor who abruptly quit the U.S. Department of Justice this year after senior officials intervened in the prosecution of longtime Trump confidant Roger Stone has joined Munger Tolles & Olson LLP as a partner. The California-based firm announced Monday that Jonathan Kravis, who also spent 10 years as a prosecutor and worked on former special counsel Robert Mueller's probe into foreign interference in the 2016 presidential election, has joined its Washington, D.C., office. After quitting the DOJ in February, Kravis temporarily worked with D.C. Attorney General Karl A. Racine as special counsel to develop the newly created Public Corruption...

