Lawyer Wants Out Of Ex-Davis Polk Atty's Race Bias Suit

Law360 (June 22, 2020, 6:15 PM EDT) -- An attorney representing a former Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP associate who claimed he was discriminated against for being Black asked a New York federal judge for permission to drop his client, citing unpaid legal bills and "irreconcilable" views on litigation strategy. Martin E. Restituyo of the Law Offices of Martin E. Restituyo PC filed his motion to withdraw as attorney in Kaloma Cardwell's race discrimination and retaliation suit against Davis Polk on Friday, saying Cardwell hadn't paid him since his initial retainer in November 2019. Restituyo also told the court that he and Cardwell have "diverging and irreconcilable views with...

