Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Kozinski Wins Revival Of 'Shape Of Water' IP Suit At 9th Circ.

Law360 (June 22, 2020, 7:26 PM EDT) -- Former Judge Alex Kozinski scored a win for his client Monday following his first return to the Ninth Circuit since stepping down over accusations of lewd behavior when a circuit panel revived a copyright infringement suit against the makers of the Oscar-winning film "The Shape of Water."

In a unanimous, unpublished decision, the panel remanded the suit, in which Kozinski's client, the son of Pulitzer Prize-winning writer Paul Zindel, argued that "The Shape of Water" director Guillermo del Toro, 20th Century Fox Film Corp. and others ripped off Zindel's 1969 play "Let Me Hear You Whisper." The panel agreed with Kozinski's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!