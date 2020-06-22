Kozinski Wins Revival Of 'Shape Of Water' IP Suit At 9th Circ.

Law360 (June 22, 2020, 7:26 PM EDT) -- Former Judge Alex Kozinski scored a win for his client Monday following his first return to the Ninth Circuit since stepping down over accusations of lewd behavior when a circuit panel revived a copyright infringement suit against the makers of the Oscar-winning film "The Shape of Water." In a unanimous, unpublished decision, the panel remanded the suit, in which Kozinski's client, the son of Pulitzer Prize-winning writer Paul Zindel, argued that "The Shape of Water" director Guillermo del Toro, 20th Century Fox Film Corp. and others ripped off Zindel's 1969 play "Let Me Hear You Whisper." The panel agreed with Kozinski's...

