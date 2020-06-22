REIT PotlatchDeltic Selling 72,000 Acres For $48M

Law360 (June 22, 2020, 6:13 PM EDT) -- The Conservation Fund has purchased roughly 72,000 acres of land in Minnesota from real estate investment trust PotlatchDeltic for roughly $48 million, according to an announcement on Sunday. REIT PotlatchDeltic Corp. and The Conservation Fund, a nonprofit, did not indicate the precise location of the land, but said logs from the land in question will continue to be supplied to PotlatchDeltic's Bemidji, Minnesota, lumber mill. PotlatchDeltic is based in Spokane, Washington. "This transaction represents a significant milestone in our long-term strategy to maximize shareholder value through rural real estate sales," Mike Covey, chairman and CEO of PotlatchDeltic, said in a statement on...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS