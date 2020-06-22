Sentenced Ex-Fox Rothschild Atty Free To Practice Law Again

Law360 (June 22, 2020, 10:06 PM EDT) -- A former Fox Rothschild LLP attorney sentenced to federal prison for insider trading related to a $760 million merger is cleared to practice law again, after Pennsylvania's Supreme Court on Monday retroactively suspended him from the state bar for four years starting in April 2016. The state high court granted a joint petition submitted by Herbert Karl Sudfeld and the court's two disciplinary counsel in early May, asking for a backdated suspension of Sudfeld from the state bar starting April 8, 2016, the day he was temporarily suspended from the bar after he was convicted of insider trading. In the petition,...

