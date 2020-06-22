Can Musicians Stop Trump From Using Their Songs?

Law360 (June 22, 2020, 8:29 PM EDT) -- Tom Petty's family is trying to block President Donald Trump from using "I Won't Back Down" at campaign rallies, but it isn't as easy as simply asking him to stop. In a statement issued late Saturday, several members of the late rock legend's family said they sent a cease-and-desist letter after the 1989 hit was played at the president's Saturday night rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma. "Trump was in no way authorized to use this song to further a campaign that leaves too many Americans and common sense behind," Petty's family wrote. "Both the late Tom Petty and his family firmly stand...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS