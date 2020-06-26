Moore & Van Allen Nabs Ex-Atrium Health GC

Law360 (June 26, 2020, 2:55 PM EDT) -- Moore & Van Allen PLLC is expanding its health care team with former longtime Atrium Health executive vice president and general counsel Keith A. Smith, who will join the firm's Charlotte, North Carolina, office as a member in September. Smith left North Carolina-based Atrium after 22 years at the end of January, he told Law360 on Thursday. He spent 15 of those years as the company's general counsel but felt it was time for a change and said he's excited about using his experience there to help a range of different clients navigate the post-coronavirus-pandemic health industry. Smith said he's long...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS