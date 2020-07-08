Justices Bless Broad 'Ministerial Exception' For Employers

Law360 (July 8, 2020, 10:11 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday took a broad view of a legal doctrine that shields religious employers from anti-discrimination laws, saying the First Amendment bars secular courts from hearing bias suits by two Catholic school teachers because they performed "vital" religious duties. The justices by a 7-2 vote reversed a pair of similar Ninth Circuit rulings that revived age and disability discrimination suits lodged against two Catholic schools by elementary school teachers. The schools had each asked the justices to clarify when the so-called ministerial exception — a decades-old legal doctrine that shields religious employers from certain workers' claims —...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS