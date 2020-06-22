Cadwalader, Ropes Steer Blank-Check Co.'s Record $3B IPO

Law360 (June 22, 2020, 7:59 PM EDT) -- A blank-check company created by billionaire investor William Ackman's hedge fund Pershing Square has priced an initial public offering for $3 billion, the largest ever for a blank-check vehicle, in a deal advised on by Cadwalader Wickersham & Taft LLP and Ropes & Gray LLP. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. said it would use the money to invest in "mature unicorns," or venture capital-fueled companies that "have achieved significant scale, market share, competitive dominance and cash flow." The entity said it would aid these enterprises that are facing private funding shortages due to private investment failures, disappointing IPOs and the coronavirus...

