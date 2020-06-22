3rd Circ. Won't Revive Rutgers Prof's Disability Bias Suit

Law360 (June 22, 2020, 8:24 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit on Monday refused to revive a suit against Rutgers University from a professor alleging he was denied a promotion due to his vision-related ailments, saying the university's rationale was consistent with the reasons provided by school officials in rejecting his prior applications before they knew about his disability. In a nonprecedential opinion, a three-judge panel upheld a New Jersey federal court ruling last year granting summary judgment to Rutgers in Briance Mascarenhas' Americans with Disabilities Act complaint, concluding that he failed to show the university's reasons in April 2015 regarding his level of accomplishment were a pretext for...

