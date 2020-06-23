Judge Says It's Too Soon To Ax Cardem's $934M Pension Suit

Law360 (June 23, 2020, 5:28 PM EDT) -- Cardem Insurance Co. Ltd. should keep facing allegations that it owes nearly $1 billion to a pension plan while the plan's trustees gather evidence to counter the Bermuda-based company's argument that it can't be sued in the U.S., a Washington, D.C., federal judge has recommended. U.S. Magistrate Judge G. Michael Harvey said Monday that it's too soon to toss the suit against Cardem, even though the United Mine Workers of America 1974 Pension Plan's trustees haven't yet proved that Cardem can be sued in the U.S. In a report and recommendation, Judge Harvey encouraged U.S. District Judge Tanya S. Chutkan to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS