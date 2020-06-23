Justices' Liu Ruling Creates More Questions Than Answers

Law360 (June 23, 2020, 10:35 PM EDT) -- Monday's highly anticipated U.S. Supreme Court opinion in Liu v. SEC answered one basic question about the top securities regulator's disgorgement powers — and punted a host of more complicated issues that one expert says will be "alive and kicking throughout the courts for a long time to come." The high court handed down an 8-1 opinion finding that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission can obtain disgorgement through enforcement actions in district courts as a form of equitable relief, a remedy that is based on principles of fairness rather than statute and has historically excluded punitive sanctions. But the decision...

