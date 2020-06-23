Mich. Telecoms Look To Ax $1M Suit Over Switching Overages

Law360 (June 23, 2020, 3:14 PM EDT) -- Two local exchange carriers want out of a suit accusing them of overcharging CenturyLink Communications more than $1 million for carrying long-distance phone calls, they told a Michigan federal court Monday. Peninsula Fiber Network LLC and Alpha Connect LLC made their case for dismissal to U.S. District Judge Janet T. Neff, telling her there's no evidence that the rates they charged exceeded the benchmarks set by the Federal Communications Commission. "As a matter of law and public record, the central allegations of these claims are not plausible," the local exchange carriers, or LECs, said of four of the suit's claims....

