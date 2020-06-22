LA Won't Have To Pause Minority Pot Biz Applications

Law360 (June 22, 2020, 10:56 PM EDT) -- A California state judge has declined to halt Los Angeles' processing of licenses for pot businesses owned by minorities, saying the petitioners suing the city for allegedly botching the procedure had not shown their request was urgent. In Friday's minute order rejecting the petitioners' bid for a temporary restraining order, Judge Mary H. Strobel handed an early win to the city of Los Angeles, which defended the integrity of the application process and asked the court not to cave to the demands of a group of rejected applicants, whose claims it characterized as baseless. "Like much of the facts and arguments...

