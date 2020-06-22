Trump Admin Limits Work Permits For Asylum-Seekers

Law360 (June 22, 2020, 8:50 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration finalized restrictions on Monday making it harder for asylum-seekers to get permission to work in the U.S. while waiting for their applications to be processed. Under the final rule, which will be published in the Federal Register on Friday and take effect Aug. 25, asylum-seekers who enter the U.S. in between designated ports of entry are ineligible for a work permit while they wait for their asylum applications to be decided, unless the individual can show "good cause." Additionally, individuals who request asylum after spending more than a year in the U.S. generally won't be permitted to work...

