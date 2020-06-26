IP Hires: Morgan Lewis, Latham, Weiss Serota

Law360 (June 26, 2020, 3:39 PM EDT) -- Morgan Lewis has hired a nine-person intellectual property team in London, Latham nabbed two patent litigators focusing on life sciences, and Florida's Weiss Serota has added a litigator with experience in IP. Here are the details on these notable hires. Morgan Lewis Nick Bolter Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP has added a nine-member intellectual property services team from Cooley LLP in a move it says will significantly grow that practice area in its London office. Nick Bolter, whose focus is trademarks and design, is the only partner in the lineup, and he'll be making the switch along with four associates, a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS