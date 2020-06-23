InterDigital Calls Lenovo's Antitrust Suit A Retaliatory Move

Law360 (June 23, 2020, 8:47 PM EDT) -- InterDigital Technology Corp. told a Delaware federal court that Lenovo's lawsuit accusing it of antitrust violations is just retaliation for its efforts to get the electronics maker to pay a fair licensing fee for standard-essential patents. InterDigital filed a motion to dismiss Monday, contending that Lenovo and its Motorola Mobility LLC unit have consistently refused fair, reasonable and nondiscriminatory, or FRAND, offers for a license to its portfolio of patents covering the 3G and 4G cellular standards, despite a decadelong effort to negotiate a deal. The patent licensing company said it has already filed infringement cases against Lenovo in courts in the U.K....

