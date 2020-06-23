Urban Outfitters Accused Of Using Merger Talks To Pilfer IP

Law360 (June 23, 2020, 5:49 PM EDT) -- A fashion rental start-up has accused Urban Outfitters Inc. of using potential acquisition talks as an opportunity to seize the company's proprietary information and launch its own competing business. Le Tote Inc. said in a complaint filed in Philadelphia federal court Monday that Urban suddenly broke off negotiations after receiving internal company data under the terms of a nondisclosure agreement, and then used the information as a "roadmap" to offer up its own fashion rental service, Nuuly, a year later. "With its roadmap from Le Tote in hand, Urban then proceeded to launch its own competing fashion rental subscription business," the...

