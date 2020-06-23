Shell's Nigeria Ties Open It Up To London Claims, Attys Say

Law360, London (June 23, 2020, 4:35 PM BST) -- Thousands of Nigerians suing Royal Dutch Shell over oil spills told the U.K. Supreme Court on Tuesday that the fuel giant's extensive links to its Nigerian subsidiary have forged a sufficiently close bond to make it liable for damages overseas. Environmental and health policies set by Shell for its subsidiaries show that the oil company had control over its units, the court was told. (AP) Richard Hermer QC told justices that environmental and health policies set by Shell for its subsidiaries, its top-down management style and "centralized expertise" available for the entire group show that Shell had control over its units....

