Fund Managers Seek Quick Exit From $2B Danish Fraud Suit

Law360, London (June 23, 2020, 5:39 PM BST) -- Two former employees at a British hedge fund at the center of a Danish lawsuit urged a London court on Tuesday to strike out claims that they took part in an international scheme to bilk the country out of $2 billion by filing fake claims for tax refunds. Charles Knott and James Hoogewerf, who both worked at Solo Capital — a British hedge fund run by the alleged architect of a dividend tax fraud against the Danish government — argued that Denmark's tax department, known as SKAT, does not have "the faintest clue" how they were allegedly involved. "[SKAT] is not...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS