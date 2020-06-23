FSN Capital Wins €87M Over Ice Cream Equipment Co. Sale

Law360 (June 23, 2020, 5:15 PM EDT) -- A subsidiary of the Swedish private equity firm Procuritas owes €87 million ($98.5 million) to FSN Capital Partners following a dispute over what the European company claimed was fraudulent financial reporting in the run-up to the sale of a Danish ice cream equipment maker. An international arbitral tribunal in Denmark ruled Tuesday that the Swedish subsidiary sold manufacturer Gram Equipment to FSN Capital GP V Limited based on "fraudulent financial reporting" going back to 2017, according to a press release from FSN. The sale took place in January 2018, according to the release. FSN says it commenced arbitration that September, following...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS