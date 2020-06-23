High Court Told Ruling On Disgorging Profits Sinks FTC Case

Law360 (June 23, 2020, 4:04 PM EDT) -- A credit service targeted by the Federal Trade Commission contends that the U.S. Supreme Court underscored the Seventh Circuit's view that the commission lacks the power to order restitution when the justices put their stamp on what qualifies as "equitable relief" earlier this week. Credit Bureau Center LLC is fighting an FTC bid for high court review of an appellate decision that threatens the agency's ability to collect ill-gotten gains. The company argues that the justices settled the issue when they ruled Monday to allow, with some key limitations, disgorgement orders by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. That's because the "equitable...

