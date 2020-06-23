Philips Says Chinese Rivals Can't Skirt Ill. Trade Secret Suit

Law360 (June 23, 2020, 9:22 PM EDT) -- Claims against Chinese companies of stealing and using trade secrets related to Philips Medical Systems' X-ray tubes can't be dropped because the case record is rife with evidence supporting the allegations and the companies' ties to Illinois, Philips argued Monday. Philips said Kunshan GuoLi Electronic Technology Co. Ltd. and subsidiary Kunshan Yiyuan Medical Technology Co. Ltd. conspired with former Philips engineers in Illinois, using a company GuoLi established in the state, to steal confidential X-ray tube blueprints, business plans, materials bills and trade specifications for use on their rival product. Philips told the Illinois federal court the Chinese firms' requests to...

