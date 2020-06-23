Gilead To Buy 49.9% Stake In Latham-Led Drug Co. For $275M

Law360 (June 23, 2020, 9:34 PM EDT) -- Biopharmaceutical giant Gilead said Tuesday that it has agreed to purchase a 49.9% stake in a Latham & Watkins-advised cancer treatment company for $275 million, with the option to buy the remaining stake later. Gilead Sciences Inc. said it has the exclusive opportunity to purchase the rest of South San Francisco-based Pionyr Immunotherapeutics Inc. for an additional $315 million and up to $1.15 billion in payments after the company hits certain milestones. Gilead can also nominate someone to Pionyr's board. In a statement, Gilead Chairman and CEO Daniel O'Day lauded Pionyr's "promising" work in the cancer treatment, or immuno-oncology, sphere....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS