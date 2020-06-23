Mastercard To Pay Up To $985M For Cooley-Advised Finicity

Law360 (June 23, 2020, 5:01 PM EDT) -- Mastercard has agreed to buy Cooley LLP-advised financial data aggregator Finicity in a deal that could be worth up to $985 million and serves to bolster the credit card giant's technology platform and strengthen its ability to provide customers with a range of financial services, the companies said Tuesday. Under the terms of the transaction, Harrison, New York-headquartered Mastercard Inc. will pay $825 million upfront to acquire Salt Lake City, Utah-based Finicity, with Finicity's existing shareholders entitled to an additional $160 million in earn-out payments in the future if certain performance targets are met, according to a statement. The deal stands...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS