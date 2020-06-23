Amazon Will Invest $2B In Green Businesses

Law360 (June 23, 2020, 5:18 PM EDT) -- E-commerce giant Amazon said Tuesday it's contributing $2 billion to its new investment fund supporting environmentally friendly technologies and businesses that will help it and other companies transition to be net zero carbon by 2040 and move to a zero carbon economy. Amazon.com Inc. said the Climate Pledge Fund will help meet its Climate Pledge goal announced last year of reaching the targets of the Paris Agreement 10 years ahead of schedule in 2040. That other companies such as Verizon Wireless, Reckitt Benckiser Group plc and Infosys Ltd. have also recently committed to the pledge suggests there will be growth in...

