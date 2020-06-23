NJ Agency Seeks To Toss Co.'s Suit Over $26M In Tax Credits

Law360 (June 23, 2020, 8:39 PM EDT) -- The New Jersey Economic Development Authority has urged a state court to dismiss an energy equipment manufacturer's complaint alleging the agency unlawfully failed to grant it tax credits, saying the credits are under review because the company provided false information. Holtec International's allegations that the EDA breached its contract in holding up $26 million in tax credits should be dismissed because the agency is reviewing why the company failed to disclose it was temporarily debarred in another state, the EDA told a Mercer County Superior Court on Monday. According to the EDA's motion, Holtec's 2014 application for a 10-year tax incentive...

